0 Suspect dies following shootout with police on I-55 in Arkansas

MISSISSIPPI CO., Ark. - A suspect who was involved in a shootout with Arkansas state police on I-55 has died.

The incident began to unfold Monday night when a state trooper was patrolling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County near mile marker 56. The trooper encountered a vehicle “that had earlier been identified as being pursued by Missouri law enforcement officers,” according to a release from state police.

FOX13 is told the suspect was driving more than 100 MPH and continued to drive even after spike strips were deployed.

Eventually the driver stopped, exited his vehicle, and began running away. Two state troopers and a Mississippi County sheriff's deputy chased after him.

One of the troopers released his K-9, which caught the suspect. During a scuffle, the dog was shot and killed by the suspect, according to state police.

The K-9 officer has been identified as Trooper Hemi.

The suspect then allegedly shot at the officers, who returned fire.

Minutes later, the suspect was taken into custody. He was airlifted to Regional One, where he died Tuesday morning. His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

One of the state troopers suffered "minor injuries" during the chase.

The troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the state's deadly force investigation.

