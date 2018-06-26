Suspect facing murder charges after 79-year-old man beaten to death, robbed near home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have arrested one of the people accused of robbing and beating a 79-year-old man to death.
Police said Terrick Tabor, 25 – also known as “Bud” – assaulted and robbed Gean Henderson, 79, near his home in Westhaven on June 15.
Brianna “Bugg” Williams was also taken into custody as a suspect by police. According to an affidavit, Williams admitted to police that Tabor knocked Henderson to the floor and hit him in the face twice.
Police arrested the two suspects on West Levi Road Monday night.
Williams was not charged by Shelby County police.
The incident happened in the 400 block of Delta Road. Henderson died days later on June 18.
Previous reports from neighbors claimed Henderson knew the suspects, which is why his security never activated before the murder.
Williams told police that Henderson hit his head off a coffee table when he was knocked to the floor.
Tabor also admitted to slapping Henderson twice and stealing his wallet.
Tabor is facing charges of first degree murder and aggravated robbery.
