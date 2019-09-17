Suspect fired gun at house right in front of police officers, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have two people in custody and one person is still on the run after shots fired call.
According to police, they were on Highland Street and came face-to-face with a stolen Jeep.
While they were close to the vehicle, a man got out of the car and shot toward a house, police said.
The group soon realized there were officers behind them and took off. They eventually bailed out and two people were caught.
The third suspect is still on the run but, has been calling the others by cellphone.
MPD said the suspects did not shoot at the officers and no officers shot at the suspects.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}