Suspect fires at Arkansas state trooper, kills K-9 officer on I-55

    MISSISSIPPI CO., Ark. - An Arkansas state trooper was involved in a shooting Monday night. 

    The incident happened around 7 p.m., state police said. 

    The state trooper was patrolling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County near mile marker 56 when the trooper encountered a vehicle “that had earlier been identified as being pursued by Missouri law enforcement officers,” according to a release from state police. 

    The release said state troopers stopped the driver, and the driver then fled on foot. 

    He later fired a gun at state troopers, injuring one trooper and killing a K-9 officer. State troopers returned gunfire and injured the suspect.

    Police then took the suspect into custody. 

    According to the release, the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for examination before being moved to jail. 

