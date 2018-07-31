Suspect fires at Arkansas state trooper, kills K-9 on I-55

MISSISSIPPI CO., Ark. - An Arkansas state trooper was involved in a shooting Monday night.
The incident happened around 7 p.m., state police said.
The state trooper was patrolling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County near mile marker 56 when the trooper encountered a vehicle “that had earlier been identified as being pursued by Missouri law enforcement officers,” according to a release from state police.
The release said state troopers stopped the driver, and the driver then fled on foot.
He later fired a gun at state troopers, injuring one trooper and killing a K-9 officer. State troopers returned gunfire and injured the suspect.
Police then took the suspect into custody.
According to the release, the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for examination before being moved to jail.
