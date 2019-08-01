Suspect flees following double shooting in liquor store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a late-night double shooting.
According to police, officers were called to the 6200 block of Mt. Moriah Extended around 10:45 p.m.
Two people had been shot.
The first victim said he recognized the shooter from years ago when they worked together.
He didn't remember his name, but they don't like each other.
They exchanged words in the parking lot when the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire.
The victim walked into the store; the suspect followed him. He shot him three times, according to police.
A woman also shot once. Police said she did not have anything to do with the two men, police said.
The suspect then fled the scene.
The man who was shot walked across the street to Mapco and collapsed. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition but has been upgraded.
