Suspect hid fake $100 bills in his butt cheeks, police say

(WZTV)- NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Police said a Nashville man was arrested following a traffic stop in which it was discovered the suspect had five fake $100 bills concealed in his butt cheeks, according WZTV.
Robert Mitchell Jr., 29, is charged with criminal stimulation, possession of a controlled substance, possession without a prescription, resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license.
According to a Metro Police affidavit, officers spotted Mitchell traveling at 40 MPH in a 30 MPH zone along First Avenue South on Monday and initiated a traffic stop.
Officers smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Mitchell was asked to turn the vehicle off, with which he complied. However, when Mitchell was asked to step out of the vehicle police said he refused to comply and turned the vehicle back on, attempting to put it in drive.
Mitchell was subsequently taken into custody and it was discovered that Mitchell was concealing five counterfeit $100 bills in his butt cheeks. Police also said they found a marijuana roach and a broken Viagra pill in a paper bag.
Mitchell is being held in Davidson County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
