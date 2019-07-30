0 Suspect identified after 2 people killed in Southaven Walmart shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - Southaven police have identified the suspect after a deadly shooting at the Southaven Walmart.

Martez Abram was identified as the person who shot and killed two employees Tuesday morning.

An employee of Walmart and told FOX13 they were inside during the shooting. Officials have not released what led to the shooting.

Officials said there were 60 employees in the Walmart during the shooting.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion confirmed Abram, 39, was an employee at the store who had been recently terminated.

>> Photos from the crime scene

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told FOX13 two people are dead, and the suspect was also shot twice.

One person was found dead in the business and another person was found dead in the parking lot.

Walmart confirmed that both victims were employees. Families of the victims confirmed their identities as Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown.

Update: two people killed this when a shooter opened fire at Southhaven, MS Walmart. A police officer and the suspected shooter have both been shot and are being treated. #FOX13GMM Live with team coverage pic.twitter.com/0NHWsm2SW6 — Valerie (@valonfox) July 30, 2019

Abram's condition is not known. But, we do know he is currently at Regional One Hospital.

According to officials, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will handle the officer-involved shooting part of the investigation.

The bomb squad is currently sweeping the entire parking lot due to a suspicious package that was found inside Walmart.

FOX13 learned a police officer was injured as well.

The officer was taken to Baptist DeSoto hospital, but he is expected to be okay.

The bulletproof vest he was wearing stopped the bullet.

Police have flooded the parking lot as they continue to look for more evidence on the deadly Walmart.

Three people shot,including a police officer, in Southhaven Mississippi Walmart. #FOX13GMM @TomDeesFOX13 says the DeSoto County sheriff tells him one person is dead in the store.We are live pic.twitter.com/QqeeTGzBnu — Valerie (@valonfox) July 30, 2019

The store is located on the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway.

Officials with Walmart released the following statement concerning the incident --

The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of two valued members of our team. We feel tragedies like this personally, and our hearts go out to the families of our two associates and the officer who was injured. We are relieved the suspect was apprehended, and we appreciate the quick response of the local authorities and our associates. We’ll continue to focus on assisting law enforcement in their investigation and on supporting our associates.

Walmart also released another statement on Twitter.

We’re deeply saddened by the reports from our store in Southaven, Mississippi. We are working with local law enforcement and will continue to update as we learn more. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and the entire Southaven community. — Walmart (@Walmart) July 30, 2019

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.