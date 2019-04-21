0 Suspect identified after 6 adults and 16-year-old shot, police say

MEMPHIS, TN - A woman was arrested and charged after being involved in a South Memphis mass shooting.

Seven people are recovering in the hospital after being shot. One of the victims is a 16-year-old boy.

Police saturated the entire block between Persons and Victor Street in South Memphis investigating a shooting that left seven people shot Saturday evening.



Memphis Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they located four men and a 16-year-old boy with injuries from a shooting.

According to an MPD spokesperson, two other victims later drove themselves to the hospital.

Olivia Johnson, 26, was arrested and charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault in connection with the shooting.

Ralph Shipp said he worries about his grandchildren's safety in this neighborhood.

"How would you feel if you come home and your neighborhood is taped off like this. It’ll be a really sad situation to see your neighbor or your friend who could have been shot,” Shipp said.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a fight. Several people who witnessed the shooting told FOX13 a lot of people were outside when the shooting happened.

Investigators on the scene told FOX13 everyone involved in the shooting knows each other.

Shipp said he hopes people can turn to non-violent ways to solve problems.

“It happens much too often. Not only this community but in America,” Shipp said.

