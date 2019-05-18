Suspect identified after killing National Guardsman at Mississippi gas station, police say

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss - Deputies responded to a deadly shooting in north Mississippi. Investigators said the shooting happened late Saturday morning at the Circle Z on Highway 51 and Highway 315.
According to Sheriff Dennis Darby, one person was shot and killed on the scene.
The victim has been identified as Robert Leon Robertson, 24. He was a National Guardsman that just returned home from a tour in Afghanistan in March, according to Panola County investigators.
Officers have a suspect in custody, and investigators told FOX13 he is Mark Vurton from Como, Mississippi.
Deputies told FOX13 multiple shots were fired on the scene, but it's not clear how many times Roberson was struck.
Roberson's body is being transported to the crime lab in Pearl, Mississippi for an autopsy.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
