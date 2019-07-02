0 Suspect identified after MPD officer dragged by vehicle at local gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was hurt and FOX13 is working to learn more details about what happened.

FOX13 confirmed the officer was injured on the 2600 block of Getwell, but he is expected to be okay.

Police said the officer was investigating a suspicious person when he was assaulted and dragged by the suspect's car.

According to police, the officer then fired his weapon.

The injured officer was treated by paramedics on scene and Is being taken to the hospital. He was not seriously injured

Investigators said the suspect and his vehicle were located in the 4000 block of Navajo in southeast Memphis. The suspect is currently in police custody.

Officers have identified the suspect as Marcaidus Dishmon, 37.

Dishmon has an outstanding warrant violation of probation.

No charges have been filed at this point regarding today's incident.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Mt Moriah Station officers received a suspicious person call at the Exxon gas station located at 2675 Getwell.



