Suspect identified after Parkway Village murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a Memphis man wanted for a Parkway Village murder.
RELATED: Police identify man shot and killed in Parkway Village
Investigators told FOX13 Marquel Kibbler is wanted for First Degree murder charges.
Officers say Kibbler is wanted in connection to the murder of Brandon Loggins in the 4800 block of Fox Hall Dr.
RELATED: 7 dead, 3 others shot since Friday morning, victims identified
The fatal shooting happened Friday August 17th at 5:03 A.M.
Preliminary info indicates the victim and suspect knew each other. They were involved in an argument prior to the shooting.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot, killed feet away from Le Bonheur
- PHOTOS: 7 homicides in 72 hours across Memphis
- New details released about deaths of pregnant mom, 2 daughters
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}