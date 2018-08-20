  • Suspect identified after Parkway Village murder

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a Memphis man wanted for a Parkway Village murder.

    Investigators told FOX13 Marquel Kibbler is wanted for First Degree murder charges.

    Officers say Kibbler is wanted in connection to the murder of Brandon Loggins in the 4800 block of Fox Hall Dr.

    The fatal shooting happened Friday August 17th at 5:03 A.M.

    Preliminary info indicates the victim and suspect knew each other. They were involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

