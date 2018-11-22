0 Suspect identified after shooting Fayette County deputy, carjacking another victim

(UPDATE 2:35 PM) Police have just identified the man they say is responsible for shooting a Fayette County deputy Thursday morning.

Dewayne Lee, 21, is accused of shooting and injuring a deputy in Oakland before carjacking a person at a gas station on Highway 64.

Officers responded initially to a robbery at the Murphy Express gas station.

Lee exchanged gunfire with two officers, hitting one deputy with non-fatal injuries, police said.

When he crashed the car after carjacking a victim across the street from the robbery, investigators said Lee sustained “non-fatal injuries.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Fayette County Deputy was shot on Thanksgiving day.

According to Ricky Wilson with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. at Murphy Ole in Oakland, Tennessee.

The suspect ran on foot and was found shortly after near a ditch.

The deputy was then shot. The suspect ran and carjacked a person at a Texaco Gas Station on Highway 64.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

He then traveled into the Memphis metro, and crashed. The suspect has been taken into custody.

The deputy is expected to be okay. But, he is listed in critical condition and is currently in surgery.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

This is a breaking story and FOX13 will have the latest information constantly. Refresh for updates.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.