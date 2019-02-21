Suspect identified by police in Germantown shooting

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in a Germantown neighborhood.
Police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Germantown Road.
According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a “domestic disturbance.”
The victim in last night's shooting is Sharonda Braxton, age 21 of Red Banks, Mississippi.
She is listed in stable condition at Regional One. The shooter, David Sims Jr., age 27 of Memphis has been charged with Aggravated Assault, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
