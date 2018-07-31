Suspect in custody after active shooter situation shuts down highway in Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Watch a LIVE reporter from the scene on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.
A suspect is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on a Mississippi highway.
The active shooter situation began Tuesday afternoon on U.S 72, west of Slayden.
FOX13 is told the suspect fired shots at two or three cars.
Trending stories:
- Man waiting to be taken into custody escapes from 201 Poplar, court records say
- Jerry Lawler was by his son's side for final moments
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Helicopters could be seen flying over the area and several local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.
The suspect was taken into custody more than an hour after the initial shots were fired.
We are working to gather additional information. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}