Suspect in custody after barricade situation inside Millington hotel room

MILLINGTON, Tenn - UPDATE: The suspect has been arrested by authorities.
The SCSO SWAT Team and Negotiators are currently working a barricade situation in Millington.
Officers were attempting to make an arrest, but the suspect refused to come out of the building, according to officials.
When Millington police approached the hotel room the suspect threatened to harm himself, other people and officers.
Police believe the suspect could have a weapon
Investigators are on the scene near Cuba Millington Rd. and Highway 51.
The suspect is inside the Admiralty Inn Hotel. He's barricaded inside a hotel room.
About 20 people were inside the hotel room, everyone has been evacuated at this time. That area has been blocked, deputies are advising drivers to avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported.
Deputies have not identified the suspect at this time, but the suspect is facing criminal assault charges.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
