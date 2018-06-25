  • Suspect in custody after crash on I-40 and Germantown Pwky

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken into custody after a crash on I-40 and Germantown Parkway.

    Video shows a truck after it crashed into a ditch in Cordova.

    Police arrived on the around 4:15 Monday morning.

    FOX13 cameras watched a man get put into handcuffs and led to a police car.

    Traffic has not been impacted in this area.

    Calls have been made to police concerning the this matter.

    We'll keep you updated in this situation once additional information is available. 

