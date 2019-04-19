0 Suspect in custody after firing shots inside downtown Memphis hotel

UPDATE 8:50 a.m.

Alexander Kahmann, the man accused of shooting inside the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Memphis, is in custody.

Police said he was located in the area of Lamar and Bellevue. He has an injury on his hand from punching a glass door at the hotel, according to MPD.

He is being transported to the hospital due to the injury.

PREVIOUS STORY: A police investigation is underway after shots were fired inside a downtown Memphis hotel.

Police said a man fired several shots in the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn on Union Avenue. The glass door to the lobby is shattered and crime scene tape is up in the lobby.

Police have identified the suspect as Alexander Kahmann, 26 of Chicago. He is ex-military, but MPD did not disclose additional information about his time in the armed services.

An MPD spokesperson said he was staying at a different hotel in downtown and ended up at the Hilton. It is believed he and a family member were traveling through Memphis on the way to California.

Investigators were able to identify him with the help that family member. She wasn’t with him at the time that shots were fired, but later arrived and assisted police.

Police said Kahmann asked a clerk at the Hilton for information about someone staying in a certain room number. When the clerk didn’t give him information, he allegedly got angry and opened fire.

The clerk and a security guard were the only people in the lobby, according to MPD. Kahmann allegedly chased them down a hallway, and once they ran into a room he ran out of the hotel.

Police said he reached a fence and couldn’t get through it with his backpack, so he ditched it.

If you see Alexander Kahmann, do not approach him. Call police.

NOTE: Investigators did not find a connection between Kahmann and the person staying in the room he asked about.

