Suspect in custody after man killed, woman injured in North Mississippi double shooting

    By: Solomon Puryear

    Updated:

    COLDWATER, Miss. - A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a double shooting in Coldwater, Mississippi.

    The incident happened late Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. in the 700 block of Parkway Street.

    28-year-old Rodney Wilkins was shot and killed, and 24-year-old LaShanda Johnson was shot and rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

    Coldwater Police Department has confirmed with FOX13 that Otis Ravell Minor of Senatobia has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. 

