Suspect in custody after South Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed in South Memphis.
Investigators told FOX13 Robert Givens was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Alta Rd. on June 18th.
When police responded to the shooting, Givens was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.
August 10, officers arrested Robert Graham Jr. in connection to thr homicide.
Graham was charged with First Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt Felony.
