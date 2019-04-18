Suspect in custody after standoff at gas station

OSCEOLA, Ark. - Arkansas police were in a standoff which lasted hours in Osceola.
According to police, the standoff happened at a gas station on the 5600 block of W Keiser Avenue.
Details surrounding what happened are limited, however, FOX13 learned the suspect is in custody.
The suspect's name has not been released.
