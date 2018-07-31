0 Suspect in custody, highway reopened after active shooter situation in Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on a Mississippi highway.

The active shooter situation began Tuesday afternoon on U.S 72, west of Slayden.

The westbound lane of Highway 72 between Slayden and Mount Pleasant is back open. Authorities shut down part of the highway after they say a gunman opened fire at passing vehicles around noon today. The suspect is in custody. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/KFzS9NNKiZ — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) July 31, 2018

The shooting happened around noon. The man began opening fire on two vehicles on the highway.

One was a mail carrier, while a woman was on her way to work in the other vehicle.

Neither victim was hit by bullets, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators told FOX13 the suspect burglarized three homes after the shooting. He entered a wooded area and remained in a house until around 3 p.m., when authorities were able to find him.

The suspect was identified by authorities as Brandon Chambers, 28.

FOX13 is told the suspect fired shots at two or three cars.

Helicopters could be seen flying over the area and several local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody more than an hour after the initial shots were fired.

Police reopened the highway around 5:15 p.m.

Chambers will face three charges of residential burglary, and at least two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Other charges are also possible.

Chambers has been arrested in Fayette County for multiple DUI’s, threatening bodily harm, domestic violence, and other charges.

