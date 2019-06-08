Suspect in Tennessee kidnapping case possibly connected to ‘additional crimes,' TBI says

A man who was arrested in connection with a kidnapping case may be connected to “additional crimes with additional victims,” according to TBI.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with local authorities in Clarksville, are asking the public for help in the investigation.
Roy Nellsch, 62, was arrested on May 22 and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping following a “violent interaction” that day with a woman in Clarksville. Police said the woman was able to escape.
Nellsch is currently being held in custody in the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on a $500,000 bond.
However, in recent days, authorities have developed information to suggest Nellsch – a truck driver – may be connected to other crimes.
Investigators did not specify how many crimes, or details on what those crimes entailed.
Anyone who has had interaction with Nellsch, or who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
