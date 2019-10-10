Suspect indicted for strangling, killing friend with Christmas lights in Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 37-year-old man was indicted Oct. 10 on second-degree murder charges after police say he strangled a friend during an argument,
According to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich, the incident occurred over the summer when Hans Banks and his friend, Joseph Hurdle, 59, were at Banks' apartment in North Memphis and an argument turned violent.
Banks told investigators that he strangled Hurdle with Christmas lights and left the scene in the victim's vehicle.
Later, Banks flagged down police near a fast food restaurant on Covington Pike and told them there was a dead body in his apartment.
Hans Banks is being held on $500,000 bond.
