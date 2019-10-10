  • Suspect indicted for strangling, killing friend with Christmas lights in Memphis apartment

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 37-year-old man was indicted Oct. 10 on second-degree murder charges after police say he strangled a friend during an argument,

    According to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich, the incident occurred over the summer when Hans Banks and his friend, Joseph Hurdle, 59, were at Banks' apartment in North Memphis and an argument turned violent.

    Banks told investigators that he strangled Hurdle with Christmas lights and left the scene in the victim's vehicle. 

    Later, Banks flagged down police near a fast food restaurant on Covington Pike and told them there was a dead body in his apartment. 

    ORIGINAL: MPD: Suspect arrested after man found dead with multiple injuries and 'something around his neck'

    Hans Banks is being held on $500,000 bond.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories