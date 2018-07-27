Suspect indicted in murder of Harbor Town woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The suspect accused of killing a Harbor Town woman has been indicted on first-degree murder and other felony charges.
A grand jury indicted Kurtrell Williams, 21, on charges related to the death of Susan Grissom, 56. The indictment was announced Friday by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
RELATED: Suspect admits to shooting Harbor Town woman & gives details on crime
Williams is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, employment of a firearm in the commission of aggravated burglary, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Trending stories:
- Traffic stop leads to $2.5 million drug bust in Mississippi
- Takis and Hot Cheetos under fire after mom blames snacks for daughter's gallbladder surgery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Grissom was found dead in her Harbor Town home on Island Drive on November 7, 2017.
Williams told police he entered the home in the 900 block of Island Drive and fired multiple shots at Grissom, according to an arrest affidavit. He then allegedly took cash and the credit card of the victim.
RELATED: Friend remembers Mud Island murder victim
Williams told police he drove to the Exxon gas station on Third and Crump, where he attempted to use Grissom's credit card at the ATM. He tried to throw away the card, but it was later recovered by investigators, according to the arrest affidavit.
Kurtrell Williams was arrested three days later at a home in northeast Memphis. He is being held without bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}