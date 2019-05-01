0 Suspect indicted in murder of Memphis man who was shot to death while waiting for haircut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 24-year-old has been indicted in the murder of a Memphis man who was shot and killed while sitting in a car outside a barbershop.

The shooting happened in June 2018.

RELATED: Memphis teen shot and killed while waiting to get a haircut

Joshua Strong, 18 of Memphis, was waiting to get a haircut when he was shot multiple times. Family members told FOX13 he was a recent high school graduate who was taking college courses.

Police said the barber and customers heard gunshots and rushed outside. They tried to perform CPR, but they were unable to save the teen.

Video from the crime scene showed at least five bullet holes in the driver’s side window of the car Strong was sitting in.

PHOTOS: Man shot and killed while waiting outside barbershop

Police received tips that the person responsible for the shooting was a man named Cortney Walton – who went by Binostackz on social media. Another witness also came forward and told investigators he overheard Cortney talking about being responsible for the shooting, according to police documents.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

In late December 2018, police obtained a search warrant on a vehicle that belonged to Cortney Walton. After searching the vehicle, investigators found 169 grams of marijuana under the driver seat and another 13.1 grams in the center console, according to an arrest affidavit from that case.

Investigators said Walton went to a police station days later and gave a statement where he admitted the marijuana was his. He also admitted to shooting Joshua Strong and provided details about the incident to police, according to arresting documents.

On May 1, 2019, Cortney Walton was indicted on charges of First-Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence. Investigators said he sold the gun used in the killing to get rid of it.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.