Suspect injured after attempting to hit deputy with car, according to SCSO

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies in Shelby County are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the Home Inn & Suites located in the 7900 block of Lowrance Rd. around 1:33 a.m.
Investigators determined that a deputy was attempting to arrest a suspect who was burglarizing a vehicle.
Deputies told FOX13 the suspect jumped in a parked vehicle and attempted to strike a lone deputy.
That deputy then fired shots at the suspect who fled the scene.
After the shots were fired, deputies pursued the suspect to Baptist Memorial Hospital where he was taken into custody.
The suspect that was wounded was taken to Regional One. He is listed in non-critical condition.
The deputy involved was not injured, according to SCSO.
The suspect has not been identified by officers at this time. The officer involved also has not been identified.
