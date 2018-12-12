  • Suspect injured after deputy-involved shooting at Mississippi gas station

    DESOTO CO., Miss. - One person is in the hospital after an deputy-involved shooting at a Mississippi gas station. 

    According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

    The incident happened at the One Stop 305 gas station on Highway 305 near Interstate 269 in Lewisburg. 

    Investigators said the deputy involved was not shot. The suspect – who has not yet been identified – suffered minor injuries and is being treated at Baptist Hospital DeSoto. 

    Officials said charges against that person are pending. 

