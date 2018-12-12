Suspect injured after deputy-involved shooting at Mississippi gas station

DESOTO CO., Miss. - One person is in the hospital after an deputy-involved shooting at a Mississippi gas station.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The incident happened at the One Stop 305 gas station on Highway 305 near Interstate 269 in Lewisburg.
Investigators said the deputy involved was not shot. The suspect – who has not yet been identified – suffered minor injuries and is being treated at Baptist Hospital DeSoto.
Officials said charges against that person are pending.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Detectives met with gunfire after trying to execute search warrant at Shelby County home
- Tennessee man arrested after shooting, killing his 2 dogs in own backyard, police say
- High school football player confesses to killing pregnant cheerleader, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}