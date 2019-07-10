Suspect injured after pursuit, deputy-involved shooting in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a crash after a deputy-involved shooting.
Investigators told FOX13 deputies followed an armed suspect to Yale Rd. and Brother Blvd in Bartlett.
Shelby County deputies were chasing the suspect after officials say a vehicle was stolen.
The suspect was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition for injuries sustained during the crash.
Officers say it does not appear the suspect was struck by gunfire.
Deputies involved in the crash were not injured.
Officials have not identified the suspect involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
