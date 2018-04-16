  • Suspect on motorized scooter snatches woman's purse and walks away

    Memphis police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who stole a woman’s purse at a Kroger store.

    The purse snatching happened on the Kroger on Poplar near Kirby on Friday, April 6.

    An unknown woman is seen on surveillance video riding in a motorized scooter. After she passes the victim – who is away from her cart and looking a different – the suspect gets off the scooter, grabs the purse out of the shopping cart, and walks away.

