Suspect on motorized scooter steals woman's purse at Kroger

Memphis police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who stole a woman’s purse at a Kroger store.
The purse snatching happened on the Kroger on Poplar near Kirby on Friday, April 6.
Trending stories:
- Affidavit: Police officers tried to sneak drugs into Memphis, caught during undercover sting
- Man killed in shooting at Whitehaven apartment complex
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
An unknown woman is seen on surveillance video riding in a motorized scooter. After she passes the victim – who is away from her cart and looking a different – the suspect gets off the scooter, grabs the purse out of the shopping cart, and walks away.
LOOK: More photos of the suspect
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}