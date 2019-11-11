MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for information after a child was abducted early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the scene in the 3300 block of Thomas St. in Frayser.
Police said a mother was pumping gas at aM Mapco Gas Station in the area when a suspect jumped in her car.
Investigators said the child was released by the suspect near the gas station. A passerby saw the child get dropped off and took the child to a nearby fire station.
The child has been recovered and is unharmed, but the suspect and stolen vehicle remain at large.
Officers are searching for a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, license plate 7L89J0.
Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
