MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for information after a child was abducted early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the scene in the 3300 block of Thomas St. in Frayser. A woman told police she left her car running and unattended with her child still inside.
MPD told FOX13 an unknown suspect got into the car and drove off with the child.
The child has been recovered and is unharmed, but the suspect and stolen vehicle remain at large.
Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
