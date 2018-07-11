  • Suspect on the run after carjacking in Memphis; second suspect being detained

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is on the run and one is being detained after a carjacking in Memphis. 

    Memphis police said the incident happened on Airways Boulevard. 

    Police have one of the two suspects detained. 

    Trending stories:

    MPD told FOX13 there is a foot pursuit of the second suspect. 

    The details surrounding the carjackings are still unclear. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories