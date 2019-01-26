Suspect on the run after critical hit and run on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect is on the run after a woman was hit by a car on Lamar Ave.
Officers were called to Lamar Ave. and I-240 around 1:50 Saturday morning.
Investigators said the pedestrian was hit in the eastbound lane of Lamar Ave.
Police found a 28-year-old injured woman lying on the roadway. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No information has been given for the driver responsible for the hit and run.
MPD needs help identifying the individual responsibility of the vehicular assault.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}