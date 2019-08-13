Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for clues after a deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis.
Police was called to McMurray and Venable Rd. around 9 p.m. Monday. That intersection is near American Way and Lamar Ave.
>>3 people dead, 3 others hurt after multiple shootings over 7-hour span in Memphis
When FOX13 crews arrived on the scene, a body was seen on the street.
Officials have not identified the person killed or the suspect at this time.
This is a developing story.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 people dead, 3 others hurt after multiple shootings over 5-hour span in Memphis
- After arrest of Curtis Watson, what are Tennessee officials doing with $57K reward?
- Authorities investigating after 11-month-old found at Memphis apartment, pronounced dead at hospital
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}