  • Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for clues after a deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis.

    Police was called to McMurray and Venable Rd. around 9 p.m. Monday. That intersection is near American Way and Lamar Ave.

    >>3 people dead, 3 others hurt after multiple shootings over 7-hour span in Memphis

    When FOX13 crews arrived on the scene, a body was seen on the street.

    Officials have not identified the person killed or the suspect at this time.

    This is a developing story.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories