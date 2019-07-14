  • Suspect on the run after deadly shooting near Memphis gas station, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man after a deadly shooting near a Memphis gas station.

    The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Winchester Road, according to MPD.

    Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near a gas station at that location. The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.

    According to investigators, the suspected shooter was last seen running from the scene. 

    Police described him as wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and brown cargo shorts. 

    The details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear. 

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

