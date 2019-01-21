0 Suspect on the run after overnight murder in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Around 1:30 Sunday morning, Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting call at this intersection in Smokey City.

A man had been shot steps away from Caldwell-Guthrie Elementary School.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition where he later died.

Memphis Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument here on J.W. Williams Lane. The address only about a mile and a half from where the homicide took place.

Neighbors who didn’t want to be seen on camera, tell FOX13 several people live in the home on J.W. Williams.

Another woman told us she heard the shooting, but “people know her face”, so she couldn’t speak to us on-camera.

We also tried to talk to people at three of neighborhood gas stations.

The man in this store tells us they close at midnight, so he didn’t hear anything.

No one else would speak with FOX13.

We crime-mapped the area and found since the first of the year, there have been 80 police reports filed within a 1-mile radius of the elementary school.

In the last three months, that number was 369.

24 of the reports are aggravated assault and 12 robberies.

The area is home to six different schools.



