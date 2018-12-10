Suspect on the run after robbing Dollar General with shotgun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for a man that robbed a Dollar General with a shotgun Thursday evening.
Surveillance video shows him entering the store in the 6600 block of Macon Rd. with the shotgun.
Officers say he demanded the clerk to give him money from the register. Police said the suspect took an undetermined amount of money and fled the scene on foot.
MPD told FOX13 the suspect was 6'0", medium complexion, wearing a black hoodie and a blue bandana covering his face. He was also wearing black gloves, blue pants, black shoes, and armed with a shotgun.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
