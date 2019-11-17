Suspect on the run after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was critically injured after a shooting in North Memphis Sunday afternoon.
Memphis police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound near North Watkins Road.
The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect responsible was possibly driving an older model four-door Cadillac with an unknown color,, according to police.
This is a developing story. Please check back with FOX13 for updates.
