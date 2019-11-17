  • Suspect on the run after shooting in North Memphis

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was critically injured after a shooting in North Memphis Sunday afternoon.

    Memphis police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound near North Watkins Road.

    The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspect responsible was possibly driving an older model four-door Cadillac with an unknown color,, according to police.

    This is a developing story. Please check back with FOX13 for updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories