Suspect on the run after shots fired in front of high school

Memphis police are investigating and a school is on lockdown after a shots fired call.
According to the Memphis Police Department, a driver with Durham School bus said four men inside a red Toyota Corolla fired shots near Manassas High School.
There were no students on the bus and no one was injured. The tag on the suspect's vehicle was checked and it came back stolen.
The suspects were last seen in the area of Watkins and Jackson where they bailed out of the car. Three of them were captured.
One is still on the run. Police are in the area searching for the remaining suspects.
