Suspect on the run after Whitehaven bank robbery

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a bank robbery at the First Tennessee Bank in Whitehaven on Friday.

    The bank is located in the 4100 block of Elvis Presley. A man dressed in all black clothing entered the business armed with a black handgun and demanded money from the teller stations.

    Investigators say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money from the bank. He then fled the scene in a 4-door sedan.

    The subject is in his late 20s or early 30s, 6'0", with a slender build. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black shirt, black shoes, and a black cap with 'sheriff' written on it and a black facemask.

    No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

     

