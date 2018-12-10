Suspect on the run after Whitehaven bank robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a bank robbery at the First Tennessee Bank in Whitehaven on Friday.
The bank is located in the 4100 block of Elvis Presley. A man dressed in all black clothing entered the business armed with a black handgun and demanded money from the teller stations.
Investigators say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money from the bank. He then fled the scene in a 4-door sedan.
The subject is in his late 20s or early 30s, 6'0", with a slender build. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black shirt, black shoes, and a black cap with 'sheriff' written on it and a black facemask.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
