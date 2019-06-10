0 Suspect on the run after woman escapes kidnapping in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for information after an attempted kidnapping the Cooper-Young area.

The victim told police she was walking down Young Ave. near Chef Tams on Wednesday night. She turned down Bruce St. when a tan 4 door sedan pulled up along the curb next to her.

Investigators said the vehicle was possibly a Nissan Maxima or Toyota Camry around 2010 model.

Police said the suspect was a man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He got out the driver's side and pointed a gun at the victim.

The suspect told the victim to get the car, then he grabbed her and punched her from the driver's side into the passenger's side floorboard.

Once the victim got in the car, they drove northbound on Bruce and westbound on Young Ave.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The suspect told the victim to not look at him, but she looked up at the suspect and saw him put on a black bandana like a mask.

That's when the suspect hit her in the head with a black semi-automatic handgun and locked the doors to the vehicle.

MPD said the victim was able to unlock the door and jump out of the moving vehicle near Young Ave, and New York St.

She ran from the scene until she found someone and called the police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators found an iPhone and a pack of cigarettes that belonged to the victim at the scene of the kidnapping. Officers also noticed security cameras at the scene of the crime.

If you have any additional information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.