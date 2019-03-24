Suspect on the run, man shot and killed in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
Investigators were called to the 9700 block of Goodman Rd. around 11:40 Friday night.
Police found Bryan Harris, from Horn Lake, on the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound in the chest.
Harris was taken to Olive Branch Methodist Hospital where was pronounced dead.
Witnesses reported an altercation involving Harris and several other people in the parking lot. Several shots were fired from a gun - striking Harris in the chest.
A murder warrant has been issued for Tyease Kiosh Lofton, 21, from Southaven, Mississippi. Lofton is 5' 8", 132 lbs with large tattoos on his neck.
If you have any information on this case, please reach out to Olive Branch Police at 662-895-4111 or the DeSoto County Crimestoppers at 662-423-TIPS.
