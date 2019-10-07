Suspect pleads guilty after killing TBI agent during undercover drug operation

MADISION COUNTY, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released new information after an agent was killed during an undercover operation.
TBI Special Agent De'Greaun Frazier was killed more than three years ago in Jackson, Tennessee.
Authorities said the suspect pleaded guilty and accepted a life sentence of prison without parole.
In May 2016, Brenden Burns told Frazier, "I'll pop you," before shooting Frazier in the back, according to the TBI.
Agents said Frazier died during a routine undercover drug deal. It was the first-ever death of an on-duty TBI agent.
>>MORE DETAILS ON UNDERCOVER DRUG DEAL
TBI Director David Rausch had Shannon Frazier, Agent Frazier's wife, released a statement concerning the new information.
NEWS: Today, the man who killed TBI Special Agent De'Greaun Frazier, during an undercover operation more than three years ago in Jackson, pleaded guilty and accepted a sentence of life in prison without parole.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 7, 2019
Here are comments from SA Frazier's wife and Director David Rausch. pic.twitter.com/WkNSKDesv0
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting reported at Memphis McDonald's, officials say
- Crossing guard struck by car in Memphis
- Man stabbed to death in Holly Springs by estranged wife
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}