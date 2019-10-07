  • Suspect pleads guilty after killing TBI agent during undercover drug operation

    MADISION COUNTY, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released new information after an agent was killed during an undercover operation.

    TBI Special Agent De'Greaun Frazier was killed more than three years ago in Jackson, Tennessee.

    Authorities said the suspect pleaded guilty and accepted a life sentence of prison without parole.

    In May 2016, Brenden Burns told Frazier, "I'll pop you," before shooting Frazier in the back, according to the TBI.

    Agents said Frazier died during a routine undercover drug deal. It was the first-ever death of an on-duty TBI agent.

    TBI Director David Rausch had Shannon Frazier, Agent Frazier's wife, released a statement concerning the new information. 

     

