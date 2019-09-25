0 Suspect points gun after setting yard on fire, homeowner says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A homeowner told FOX13 divine intervention saved his life when someone threatened to shoot him after setting his fence and lawn on fire.

It happened early Thursday morning in Hickory Hill.

According to the police report, the victim believed the man had a gun and was waiting for him to run out the door.

Home security video showed a hooded man wearing a mask on a sweltering night pour a liquid onto a fence and then watch it catch fire.

Homeowner Elder Diggs watched the arson happen on his security monitor but didn't get up from his chair.

"The voice of God told me, ‘Don't get up. Stay right there,’” Diggs said.

Another camera angle showed the man standing across the street, his arm extended as if he had a gun.

The homeowner said he believed the man was ready to shoot.

"If I had stepped out the door without my protection, I would probably be dead right now," Diggs said.

He told FOX13 he still can't believe anyone would want to harm or kill him.

An educator and community activist, Diggs has lived in Hickory Hill since 1998, and he has mentored troubled youth for nearly two decades.

FOX13 crime tracked the section of Hickory Hill where the incident happened. Over the past 30 days, there were assaults, burglaries, car thefts and in this specific case, arson.

"I want everyone to take this seriously,” Diggs said. “I want the police department and the rest of the neighborhood to take this very seriously because it could have ended differently."

The case is still under investigation by both Memphis Fire and Police.

Diggs told FOX13 he wants the suspects to "stop the foolishness” and wants them to know that he is “not the enemy."

Diggs also said he is praying for the suspects.



