Suspect sets Memphis home on fire, puppy named 'Smokey' saved from flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A young pit bull named ‘Smokey' was saved from a house fire early Labor Day morning.
Initially, MFD responded to a fire in the 3700 block of Philsdale Ave late Saturday night. When crews arrived on the scene, the homeowner had extinguished a vehicle fire in the carport.
The next morning around 5:00, heavy fire was visible from the same residence.
Officials said 41 emergency response personnel brought the fire under control at 5:36 that morning.
No firefighters or civilians were injured, but a pit bull puppy named Smokey was rescued from the flames.
Firefighters told FOX13 the puppy was unresponsive when he was brought out of the burning home.
First responders used the pet resuscitator to bring the dog back to life.
The Red Cross plans to provide assistance for two families involved. Total damage is estimated to be $15,000 for the car and $65,000 for the home.
Authorities determined the fire was intentionally set to the vehicle in the carport of the residence.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
