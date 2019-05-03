Suspect shoots and kills man after meeting to buy gun, police say

Memphis police arrested a man after they said he shot and killed someone who was selling a gun.
Court records said one of the victims was shot and found lying in the street at Egypt Central and Kerwin Road. He was shot in the hand.
A second victim was found lying in the driver seat and was pronounced dead.
The arrest affidavit names Jerrahmiah Rankins as the suspect. Police said Rankins went to buy a gun from them in April.
When they met, an argument broke out on the price. Rankins told someone he was with to drive away while still having the gun. Rankins then pointed a gun, which appeared to be an AR-15, outside the car window and started shooting.
FOX13 learned Rankins was arrested on Thursday when the U.S. Marshalls said he was taken into custody early in the morning on Peabody Avenue.
