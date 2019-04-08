Suspect shot and killed after 'scuffle' with officer in Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - Officials are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Blytheville, Arkansas.
Marzues Scott, 35, was killed during the shooting overnight.
Investigators told FOX13 the Blytheville Police department requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investors Division to investigate the shooting by officers.
An officer was dispatched around 11:30 Sunday night to a disturbance at the Dodge's convenience store in the 3600 block of South Division Street.
When the officer arrived on the scene, he encountered Scott across the street at the Deerfield Inn located in the 1100 block of Kari Lane. Officers said Scott allegedly attacked the officer during a scuffle.
Then the officer shot Scott, he later died at a located hospital. The officer suffered minor injuries during the attack.
Arkansas Police have not identified the officer involved in the attack.
Scott's body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime laboratory to determine what caused the death and collect forensic evidence.
Special agents with the Arkansas State Police are investigating.
