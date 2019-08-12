  • Suspect shot in the arm while trying to break into Frayser home

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after a man shot another man that was breaking into his house.

    Officers said the man lives in the 3100 block of Aden St. He came home from work around 12:15 Saturday morning.

    Police said he noticed one man inside his home. The homeowner was also armed with his .40 caliber handgun, so he shot the unknown man in his home – striking him in the arm.

    The intruder fell back into the bedroom, then the homeowner went back outside. He told police he saw a man and woman leave through the back door and out the backyard.

    Within 30 minutes, police got a second call from the 3300 block of Beachmont where a female called 911 saying her nephew had been shot in the arm.

    Memphis Fire transported the nephew, who was later identified as Derrick Kirkendoll, to Regional One.

    Investigators asked Kirkendoll how he got shot, and he admitted to police he was committing a burglary.

    Officers noticed a detailed footprint on the scene that was an exact tread match to the shoes Kirkendoll was wearing.

    Police said Kirkendoll took a cell phone and a Playstation 4 controller.

    Kirkendoll has been charged with Aggravated Burglary. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

